Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,289 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.38% of Chegg worth $43,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 709.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $95.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $104.82. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

