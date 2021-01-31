Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93,957 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Chevron by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 64,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

