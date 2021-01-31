Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,989 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,935,000 after buying an additional 2,788,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 534,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 331.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after purchasing an additional 353,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $5,506,431.70. Insiders have sold 703,140 shares of company stock worth $65,450,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.79 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $115.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

