CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 1,974 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $194.21 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.