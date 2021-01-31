CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,835.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,778.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,641.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.