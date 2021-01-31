CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 35,864 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 207.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,864 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.