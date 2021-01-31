CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 987 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

AVY stock opened at $150.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.18.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

