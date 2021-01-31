Chiliz Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $116.08 million and approximately $64.30 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.00906275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.24 or 0.04499769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020986 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,442,628,749 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

