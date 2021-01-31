Chimpion (BNANA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $912,021.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00008926 BTC on popular exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $93.88 million and $912,021.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00916697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.40 or 0.04489938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020692 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031118 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.