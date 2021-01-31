Chimpion Reaches Market Cap of $93.88 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Chimpion has a market cap of $93.88 million and $912,021.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00008926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00916697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.40 or 0.04489938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020692 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031118 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

