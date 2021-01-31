China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Down 40.9% in January

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,546,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 2,617,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,730.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWOF opened at $0.48 on Friday. China Railway Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.
About China Railway Group
