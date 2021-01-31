China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Down 40.9% in January

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,546,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 2,617,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,730.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWOF opened at $0.48 on Friday. China Railway Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

