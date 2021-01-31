China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,200 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 2,442,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Vanke stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.
China Vanke Company Profile
