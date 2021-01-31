China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,200 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 2,442,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Vanke stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., a real-estate company, develops and sells properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential, retail, and office properties; and other ancillary facilities. The company also provides property management and related services to purchasers and tenants of its own developed residential properties and shopping arcades, as well as to the external property developers; and undertakes construction contracts.

