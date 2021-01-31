Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Short Interest Update

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CIIX opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Chineseinvestors.com has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

About Chineseinvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada.

