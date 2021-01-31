Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LDSVF shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF traded down $131.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8,725.82. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 88. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1-year low of $6,428.00 and a 1-year high of $9,880.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9,392.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8,589.49.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

