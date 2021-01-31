Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,323,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 226.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 299,394 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after acquiring an additional 185,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.32. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $110.18.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

