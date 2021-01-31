Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

