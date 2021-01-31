Cindicator (CND) Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Cindicator has a total market cap of $23.51 million and $1.06 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.33 or 0.00894962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.73 or 0.04475016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019621 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00029929 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

