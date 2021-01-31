Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) Price Hits $30.32 on Exchanges

Cipher Core Token (CURRENCY:CIPHC) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Cipher Core Token has a total market capitalization of $224.16 million and $32,062.00 worth of Cipher Core Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cipher Core Token has traded 556.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cipher Core Token token can now be bought for about $30.32 or 0.00089917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher Core Token alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000865 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00041292 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00320630 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Cipher Core Token Profile

CIPHC is a token. Cipher Core Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,393,197 tokens. The official website for Cipher Core Token is www.cipher-core.com

Cipher Core Token Token Trading

Cipher Core Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher Core Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher Core Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher Core Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Core Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher Core Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.