Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,617.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $249,452.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,749 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,597. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average of $133.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

