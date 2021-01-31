Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.54.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd.
In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,617.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $249,452.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,749 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,597. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average of $133.38.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.
