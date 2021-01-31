Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Position Cut by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,262 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Citrix Systems by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,010 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Citrix Systems by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,015 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,181 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after buying an additional 139,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

CTXS stock opened at $133.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Insiders sold 60,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,749 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.