Civic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.13 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $101.39 million and approximately $18.13 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.33 or 0.00894962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.73 or 0.04475016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019621 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00029929 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.