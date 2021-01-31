Civitas Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,002.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 86.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Civitas has a market cap of $151,137.75 and approximately $1,002.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 126.3% higher against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022989 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,927,664 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

