Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $70,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 572,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,242,000 after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

