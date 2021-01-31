CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and $9,864.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000817 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017329 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,582,188 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

