Cloudbric 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16,617.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. Cloudbric has a market cap of $2.06 million and $16,617.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.10 or 0.00908647 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.61 or 0.04442342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

Cloudbric can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

