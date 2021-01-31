Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of GLV stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,656. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $93,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.