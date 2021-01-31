Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Trading Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Club Atletico Independiente token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00006878 BTC on major exchanges. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $656,247.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.43 or 0.00899393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,434.87 or 0.04413011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente (CRYPTO:CAI) is a token. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,709 tokens. Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

