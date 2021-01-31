Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Up 51.1% in January

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 36,048 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 52,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RFI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.75. 130,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

