CoinUs Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoinUs has traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $60,799.51 and approximately $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007319 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007493 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000264 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

