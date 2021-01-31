Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in January

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:CLEGF opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. Coles Group has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

