Color Platform (CLR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $172.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $941,382.23 and $172.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,719.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.01197735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00530560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00041374 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002351 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.