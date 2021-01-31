ColossusXT (COLX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,446.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $1,446.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.88 or 0.01065596 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011656 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001082 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,648,110,264 coins and its circulating supply is 12,607,068,437 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

