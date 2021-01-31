Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 51.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after purchasing an additional 721,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 41.0% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.57. 27,480,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,952,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

