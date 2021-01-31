Community Bank N.A. Acquires 13,220 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after acquiring an additional 570,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,915,000 after buying an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.57. 6,915,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,890. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

