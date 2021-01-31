Community Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,989,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

