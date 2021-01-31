Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 130,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 81,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,707,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,235. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

