Community Bank N.A. Buys 2,954 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,252,000 after purchasing an additional 80,342 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.65. 6,469,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

