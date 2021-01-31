Community Bank N.A. Buys 6,055 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after buying an additional 186,523 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 249,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after buying an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. 3,083,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

