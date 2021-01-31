Community Bank N.A. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3,292.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.83. 71,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.61. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $79.80.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

