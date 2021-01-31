Community Bank N.A. Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $135.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,916,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,493. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

