Community Bank N.A. Sells 8,105 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock remained flat at $$17.55 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,994,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

