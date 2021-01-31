Community Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,649,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,594. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

