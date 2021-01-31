Comparing Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) and Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) and Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Ascena Retail Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marks and Spencer Group has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Marks and Spencer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascena Retail Group -30.71% N/A -38.69% Marks and Spencer Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ascena Retail Group and Marks and Spencer Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascena Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Marks and Spencer Group 1 5 6 0 2.42

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Marks and Spencer Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Marks and Spencer Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascena Retail Group $3.72 billion 0.00 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A Marks and Spencer Group $12.95 billion 0.29 $30.13 million $0.42 9.17

Marks and Spencer Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ascena Retail Group.

Summary

Marks and Spencer Group beats Ascena Retail Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. The company's merchandise assortment offerings include intimate apparel, wear-to-work, and casual apparel; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics, as well as accessories and select footwear. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. The company also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, lanebryant.com, catherines.com, and shopjustice.com. As of August 1, 2020, it operated approximately 2,500 stores. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey. On July 23, 2020, Ascena Retail Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services. In addition, the company invests in and develops real estate properties; and provides its products online. It also exports its products to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates 1,519 stores in the United Kingdom and 62 stores internationally. Marks and Spencer Group plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

