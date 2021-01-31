Comparing Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Invitae’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Invitae $216.82 million 40.36 -$241.96 million ($2.28) -21.72

Burning Rock Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invitae.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Invitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A Invitae -183.50% -81.19% -37.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Invitae shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Invitae shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Burning Rock Biotech and Invitae, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Invitae 0 4 3 0 2.43

Burning Rock Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $32.30, indicating a potential upside of 7.06%. Invitae has a consensus price target of $41.46, indicating a potential downside of 16.27%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than Invitae.

Summary

Burning Rock Biotech beats Invitae on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen Plus that targets therapy and immunotherapy, as well as immunotherapy- related biomarkers, such as microsatellite instability and tumor mutation burden, and NTRK fusions; and LungPlasma, a circulating tumor DNA liquid biopsy- based test for non-small cell lung cancer. It also offers ColonCore for testing gastrointestinal cancers; and HRDCore for testing genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with major pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone Pharmaceuticals, and BeiGene primarily through central laboratory and companion diagnostics development services to pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products. The company also provides preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders; products for prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders; a platform for collecting, curating, coordinating, and delivering data from patients and clinicians; and CancerGene Connect, a platform for collecting and managing genetic family histories to deliver personalized genetic risk information. It serves patients, healthcare providers, and biopharma and advocacy partners. Invitae Corporation has a collaboration with Gene Therapies Ltd. for the detection of lysosomal storage disorders in children; a research collaboration with Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. for the investigation of clinically relevant molecular targets for use in the development of advanced diagnostic testing for epilepsy; and a project with Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Novartis, and Genentech to develop a panel for molecular residual disease detection in patients with acute myeloid leukemia to support clinical trial testing across various drug development programs. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.