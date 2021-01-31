Comparing RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) & Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

RingCentral has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RingCentral and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -9.66% -12.62% -3.55% Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of RingCentral shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and Liberty TripAdvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $902.86 million 37.02 -$53.61 million ($0.19) -1,962.74 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 0.20 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than RingCentral.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RingCentral and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 0 25 1 3.04 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

RingCentral presently has a consensus price target of $327.40, indicating a potential downside of 12.21%. Given RingCentral’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Summary

RingCentral beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office; and RingCentral Meetings, a collaborative meetings solution that offers web meetings, video conferencing, and screen sharing. In addition, the company offers RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers; RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; and RingCentral Live Reports, an add-on for RingCentral Office customers to gather real-time information. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; and Vodafone Business. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

