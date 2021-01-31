Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,400.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMPGY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

CMPGY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 149,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

