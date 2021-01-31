Compound Price Up 44% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $435.37 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $361.31 or 0.01074938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,581,483 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.