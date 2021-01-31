Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXO shares. Raymond James cut shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

CXO opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 32,150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 245,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 178,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,102,000 after buying an additional 249,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

