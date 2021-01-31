Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Down 44.7% in January

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

