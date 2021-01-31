Conning Inc. Acquires 2,607 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 22,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 75.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 278.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

